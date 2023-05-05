Mississippi impeding funds for Jackson’s water, group says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal civil rights group complaint says Mississippi is intentionally creating hurdles that prevent the majority-Black capital city of Jackson from receiving enough money to repair its long-troubled water system. The Southern Poverty Law Center announced Friday that it had filed the civil rights complaint to the federal government. It is asking the Treasury Department to investigate Mississippi’s rules for distributing $450 million to water systems operated by cities, counties and rural water associations. The money came from the federal government. The complaint is the latest of several efforts to bring federal pressure to force improvements for Jackson’s water system, which nearly collapsed last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.