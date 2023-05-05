Opinions vary on qualities for next St. Louis prosecutor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Now that Kim Gardner is stepping down as the chief prosecutor in St. Louis, Missouri’s governor is getting plenty of advice about the qualifications Gardner’s replacement should bring to the table. Activists and Democrats want someone who will continue her progressive policies, even if many concede that Gardner’s replacement must restore confidence in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. Republicans cite a need to crack down on crime and work more cohesively with police. Gardner, who has been at odds with Republicans for most of her six-and-a-half years in office, announced Thursday that she would resign effective June 1. She was among several big-city Democratic prosecutors across the country who have faced criticism and ouster efforts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.