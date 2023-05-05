Opinions vary on qualities for next St. Louis prosecutor
By JIM SALTER
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Now that Kim Gardner is stepping down as the chief prosecutor in St. Louis, Missouri’s governor is getting plenty of advice about the qualifications Gardner’s replacement should bring to the table. Activists and Democrats want someone who will continue her progressive policies, even if many concede that Gardner’s replacement must restore confidence in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. Republicans cite a need to crack down on crime and work more cohesively with police. Gardner, who has been at odds with Republicans for most of her six-and-a-half years in office, announced Thursday that she would resign effective June 1. She was among several big-city Democratic prosecutors across the country who have faced criticism and ouster efforts.