UN experts warn Taliban restrictions may amount to femicide
ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. experts are warning that Taliban restrictions on Afghan women and girls may amount to femicide if they are not reversed. The Taliban have barred women from most employment and girls can’t go to school beyond the sixth grade. Woman are also banned from public spaces and must cover themselves from head to toe outside the home. The U.N. experts released a statement on Friday accusing Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of the “most extreme forms of misogyny” and said there could be multiple preventable deaths that may amount to femicide if the restrictions are not reversed.