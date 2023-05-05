UN experts warn Taliban restrictions may amount to femicide

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. experts are warning that Taliban restrictions on Afghan women and girls may amount to femicide if they are not reversed. The Taliban have barred women from most employment and girls can’t go to school beyond the sixth grade. Woman are also banned from public spaces and must cover themselves from head to toe outside the home. The U.N. experts released a statement on Friday accusing Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of the “most extreme forms of misogyny” and said there could be multiple preventable deaths that may amount to femicide if the restrictions are not reversed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.