1 dead among 5 shooting victims at Mississippi restaurant

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say one person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a restaurant late Friday night. The Sun Herald reports Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston has confirmed the number of victims who were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street. Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock shortly after midnight confirmed the death of one of the victims. The Sun Herald reports it was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made early Saturday morning. Police at the scene were examining the restaurant’s patio area.

