176 dead, many more missing after Congo floods
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
ASSOCIATED PRESS
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The governor of Congo’s South Kivu province says flooding near Lake Kivu has killed 176 people, with many more still missing. Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe and authorities reported there were some 100 people still missing, and scores of injured. South Kivu governor Théo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction for himself, and posted on his Twitter account that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.