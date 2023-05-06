Skip to Content
Burials set in Serbia for some of victims of mass shootings

By JOVANA GEC
Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Funerals are being held in Serbia for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened in just two days, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children. The shootings on Wednesday in a school in Belgrade and on Thursday in a rural area south of the capital have left the nation stunned with grief and disbelief. Though Serbia is awash with weapons and no stranger to crisis situations following the wars of the 1990s, a school shooting like the one on Wednesday has never happened before.

