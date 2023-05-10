Skip to Content
Appeals court tosses convictions of 2 parents in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned the fraud convictions of two parents who were found guilty at trial of paying bribes to get their kids into elite universities as part of a sprawling college admissions bribery. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed all the convictions against Gamal Abdelaziz and all but one conviction of John Wilson in a ruling issued Wednesday. The Boston-based appeals court has upheld Wilson’s conviction on a charge of filing a false tax return. A spokesperson for Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins says her office is reviewing the opinion and assessing its next steps.

Associated Press

