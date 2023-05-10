Biden showcases Dem coalition with campaign advisory board

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to showcase the Democratic coalition rallying around his reelection bid. Biden is announcing on Wednesday his campaign’s national advisory board of prominent elected officials who will assist his 2024 campaign. The diverse group of 50 officials includes representatives from nearly every facet of the Democratic firmament. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is chairing the group. To prevail again, Biden will need the alliance of young voters and Black voters, particularly women, along with blue-collar Midwesterners, moderates and disaffected Republicans who helped him beat then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

