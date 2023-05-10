Biden to host Indian leader Modi June 22 during state visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month during Modi’s trip to the United States. Modi will also be honored on June 22 at an elaborate White House state dinner. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the visit will affirm the close partnership between India and the United States and the bonds that tie Americans and Indians together. Biden last hosted Modi at the White House in September 2021. Modi is the third world leader to be invited on a U.S. state visit by Biden, following French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

