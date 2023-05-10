Crews search for downed aircraft off Southern California’s San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rescue crews are searching for a military contractor’s aircraft reported down off Southern California’s San Clemente Island. Coast Guard Sector San Diego says the aircraft was reported down with three people aboard Wednesday morning about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) southwest of the island. The island lies west of San Diego and is owned by the U.S. Navy. A spokesperson for Naval Base Ventura County says the aircraft is used by a Navy contractor primarily to transport civilians. The plane had departed from the Ventura County area.

