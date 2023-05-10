Judge who presided over Parkland school shooting trial announces resignation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida judge who oversaw the penalty trial of the Parkland mass murderer is resigning. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sent a resignation letter on Wednesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis saying she will step down June 30. Scherer gained a national profile presiding over the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. She drew praise from the victims’ families, but had frequent clashes with Cruz’s attorneys that drew some criticism from legal observers. Cruz received a sentence of life without parole after a jury was unable to unanimously agree that he should be executed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.