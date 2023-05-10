McConnell opposes Alabama Republican’s blockade of military nominees over Pentagon abortion policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says he won’t support a fellow GOP senator’s blockade of military nominees, backing Democrats and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who have said that the holdup is harming national security. Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is objecting to the normally routine practice of confirming dozens of military nominations, a move that would force the Senate to hold potentially hundreds of votes to confirm non-controversial senior military officers. Tuberville has not backed down from his pledge to hold up the nominees over the Pentagon’s abortion policy, which provides travel funds and support for troops and dependents who travel for abortions.

