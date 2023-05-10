New Hampshire utility has latest entrant to trade electricity with Canada

A New Hampshire electric utility is offering a new proposal for an electrical transmission line from Canada that would carry renewable power to New England. The proposed 211-mile, $2 billion Twin State Clean Energy Link would enter the United States in Canaan, Vermont. Unlike a separate, stalled project in Maine, the Clean Energy Link would be able to carry power to New England from Canada and send power to Canada. It would be buried along state highways in Vermont and New Hampshire until it linked in Monroe with an existing transmission corridor that would carry the power to a new substation in Londonderry.

