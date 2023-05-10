Vermont governor signs 1st-in-nation shield bills that include medicated abortion

Vermont’s Republican governor has signed abortion and gender affirming shield bills into law that are the first in the country to include protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone. The legislation protects providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender affirming health care services. The Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as a research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights, says Vermont is the first state to protect access to medication abortion in a shield law.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.