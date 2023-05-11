Army officially designates Fort Moore, dropping Confederate name Benning

FORT MOORE, Ga. (AP) — The Army’s training hub in Georgia is now officially called Fort Moore. The Army completed a name change Thursday that’s been a year in the making at the base known previously as Fort Benning. The Army post outside Columbus trains soldiers to fight in the infantry and in tank crews and is home to the elite Army Ranger School. It’s one of nine Army posts named for Confederate officers chosen to receive new names. The Georgia post had been named since its founding in 1918 for Henry L. Benning, a secessionist and senior Confederate officer. The name Fort Moore honors a couple: decorated Vietnam veteran Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.