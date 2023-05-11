California governor likely to announce bigger budget deficit than the $22.5B announced in January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely to announce that the state’s budget deficit is a lot bigger. Newsom will update his budget proposal on Friday. The governor said in January that California would have a $22.5 billion deficit, but since then, California’s revenue has continued to decline. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says they expect the deficit to be about $5 billion bigger. One complicating factor is that state officials don’t know for sure how much money the state will have. The state has given people more time to pay their taxes after a series of powerful storms caused widespread damage throughout the state.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.