George Santos inks deal to avoid prosecution in Brazil over bad checks

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — New York Rep. George Santos has signed an agreement with public prosecutors in Brazil to avoid prosecution for forging two stolen checks in 2008. Santos’ lawyer confirmed that his client is no longer the subject of any case in Brazil, but declined to provide details on the non-prosecution agreement, citing the fact the case proceeded under seal. Court records in Brazil show Santos was the subject of a criminal charge for using two stolen checks to buy items at a shop in the city of Niteroi, including a pair of sneakers that he gifted to a friend. At the time, Santos would have been 19.

By DIANE JEANTET and DAVID BILLER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.