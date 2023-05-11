Japan, South Korea eye visit by team of experts as Fukushima nuclear plant prepares water release

Officials from Japan and South Korea are eyeing a potential visit by South Korean experts to the Fukushima nuclear plant before it begins the controversial release of treated but radioactive water to sea. It’s one of their major sticking points between the two sides that are quickly thawing long-strained ties. Japan says the water that leaked from the damaged reactors at the plant and was stored in tanks will be safely treated and massively diluted before release will not be harmful. The release is planned to start between spring and summer and will take decades to finish.

