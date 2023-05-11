Mexico arrests 2 more in March kidnap, killing of Americans

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say they have arrested two more men in the March 3 kidnapping of four Americans and the killing of two of them. The Gulf drug cartel turned over five men to police soon after the abduction in the border city of Matamoros. Prosecutors said Thursday that the two newly arrested suspects also appeared to be members of the same cartel. The two were arrested during raids in the northern border state of Tamaulipas on Sunday and flown to Mexico City on a military plane. It was not immediately clear why the arrests were not announced at the time.

