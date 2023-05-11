New York attorney general sues manufacturer over magazine lock used in Buffalo store massacre

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general is suing a gun accessory manufacturer for selling a magazine lock that can be easily removed to attach high-capacity magazines. The magazine lock supplied by Georgia-based Mean Arms allowed a white gunman to insert multiple 30-round magazines to the AR-15 he used in the racist 2022 Buffalo massacre. New York law bans the possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Through her lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court, James seeks to stop Mean Arms from doing business in New York. Email messages seeking comment from Mean Arms were not immediately returned.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

