Oklahoma police rush to respond to cries for help … from a goat

ENID, Okla. (AP) — Sometimes a wrong call can really get your goat. Police in Enid, Oklahoma were seeking the source of faint distance cries in a video that has been widely shared from a Facebook post by the police department in the city about 70 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The distressing noise that sounded like human cries for help escalated as officers David Sneed and Neal Storey began running to help who they thought was perhaps a person trapped under farm equipment. Instead, it was a goat. Now the town and the police department are enjoying the tale of the rescue that wasn’t.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.