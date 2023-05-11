Sen. Tuberville criticized for remarks on white nationalists: ‘I call them Americans’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is facing backlash for remarks he made about white nationalists in an interview about his blockade of military nominees. He said that while Democrats may consider such people to be racists, “I call them Americans.” Tuberville’s office later said he was expressing skepticism at the idea that white nationalists were in the armed services. The first-term senator from Alabama made the remarks in an interview last week with WBHM, an NPR affiliate. The comments came as Tuberville continues to hold up a slew of military appointments over his opposition to Pentagon abortion policies, which provide travel funds and support for troops and dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal.

