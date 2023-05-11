Teen shot by Baltimore police officer during foot chase, hospitalized in critical condition
By LEA SKENE
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — A teenager is in critical condition Thursday afternoon after being shot by a Baltimore police officer. Officials say the shooting followed a foot pursuit during which police repeatedly ordered the teen, who was armed, to drop his weapon. An officer initially approached the 17-year-old because he was “displaying characteristics of an armed person,” Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters at the scene. He didn’t answer questions about whether the teen pointed his gun at police or whether he was shot in the back. Residents of the west Baltimore neighborhood reacted with anger, demanding to know why the shooting was necessary.