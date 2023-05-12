China to send special envoy to Ukraine, Russia as part of peace efforts

BEIJING (AP) — China is sending a special envoy to Ukraine and Russia starting next week in what it calls an effort to help reach a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Foreign Ministry says Li Hui, a former ambassador to Moscow, will also visit Poland, France and Germany. China says it remains neutral over Russia’s war in Ukraine but blames the U.S. and NATO for provoking the conflict. Beijing has put forward a peace plan for Ukraine that has been largely dismissed by the country’s supporters, who say a resolution can only come when Russia withdraws its troops. Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month, setting the stage for the diplomatic push.

