Ukrainian deminers get training in Cyprus from US, Irish experts

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ defense minister says the island nation is working together with Irish and U.S. military experts to help train two groups of Ukrainian personnel in clearing an untold number of unmarked minefields in their homeland. Replying to an Associated Press query, Minister Michalis Georgallas said Friday a first group of 24 Ukrainians was currently undergoing training in Cypriot military installations, with another group expected to arrive next month. Georgallas said that as the situation on the ground in Ukraine now stands, a 5,000-strong team of demining experts will need at least 30 years to clear all mines from unmarked minefields across the front lines.

