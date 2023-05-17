Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by death of a collegaue, pass bill to deter wrong-way drivers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by the death of a colleague killed this year in a wrong-way crash, have unanimously approved a bill that seeks to curtail the growing problem of wrong-way drivers. The legislation that passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday calls for the installation of detection and notification systems on at least 120 high-risk highway exit ramps statewide — and a new public education campaign. It now moves to the state Senate, where passage is also expected. Democratic Rep. Quentin Williams died Jan. 5 as he returned home from Gov. Ned Lamont’s inaugural ball. Williams’ car burst into flames after it was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver.

