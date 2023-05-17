Ecuadorian president puts end to impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving National Assembly

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has put an end to impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving the opposition-led National Assembly which had accused him of embezzlement. The right-wing president has denied any wrongdoing. He can govern for up to six months by decree under the South American country’s constitution. The National Electoral Council now has seven days to call presidential and legislative elections which must be held within 90 days. Those elected will finish the terms of Lasso and the lawmakers he ousted, which had been set to end in May 2025. Lasso made the move on Wednesday.

