Effort to expel Santos falters as Republicans vote to send measure to Ethics Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — A resolution to expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress is being referred to the House Ethics Committee. Republicans successfully sidestepped an effort Wednesday to force them into a vote that could have narrowed their already slim four-seat majority. California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia introduced a resolution in February to expel Santos. He sought to force a vote on that resolution under a process that left three options for Republicans: a vote on the resolution, a move to table or a referral to committee. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy chose the third option, much to the chagrin of Democrats who described it as a “complete copout.”

