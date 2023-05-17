European nations back system to calculate damage Russia caused in Ukraine

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — More than 40 countries at a summit of European leaders have backed a system to estimate the damage Russia is causing during the war in Ukraine, in the hopes it can be forced to compensate victims and help rebuild the nation once the conflict is over. The Russian invasion of Ukraine was the dominant topic during the meeting in Reykjavík, where delegations from the Council of Europe discussed how the continent’s preeminent human rights organization can support Kyiv. France, Germany and the United Kingdom are among the countries that have signed on to the most tangible outcome of the meeting, a register of damages which will allow victims of the war to report the harm they have suffered.

