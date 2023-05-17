Ex-NFL player Damon Arnette indicted in Nevada in Vegas Strip hotel valet gun case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette has been indicted in Nevada on felony charges alleging that he brandished a handgun during an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022. Records showed Tuesday that the former first-round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders is due for arraignment May 24 in state court in Las Vegas on assault with a weapon and concealed firearm charges. His attorney, Ross Goodman, didn’t respond to messages about the indictment. It was filed May 12. Arnette is now 22 and lives in Florida. He was dropped by the Raiders in November 2021 after social media video appeared to show him threatening someone and brandishing multiple guns.

