Pale Male, red-tailed hawk who nested above NYC’s Fifth Avenue for 30 years, dies at 33

NEW YORK (AP) — A red-tailed hawk named Pale Male has died after bringing a touch of the wild to swanky Manhattan for 30 years. The hawk gained fame nesting above Fifth Avenue for three decades with a succession of mates. Wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath posted on Facebook that Pale Male died late Tuesday. the bird was found ill and grounded in Central Park. He was believed to be 33 years old. Pale Male got his name because of his whitish plumage. He was first spotted in Central Park as a juvenile in 1991 and began nesting on Fifth Avenue across from the park in 1993.

