South Africa minister denies extensive ANC corruption at power utility, concedes ‘naughty’ few

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A senior South African government minister denied Wednesday there was extensive corruption within the ruling African Nations Congress party in relation to the country’s financially-crippled power utility. But Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gorhan did concede a “few” in the ANC might have engaged in “naughty activity.” Gordhan was answering questions from lawmakers in Parliament at a hearing focusing on the graft at the state-owned national electricity supplier that’s contributed to Africa’s most developed country facing a power crisis and daily blackouts. The utility’s failures have raised fears that the electricity supply could collapse.

