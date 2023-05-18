Clerk who locked door before shooting in gas station charged with involuntary manslaughter
DETROIT (AP) — A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge Thursday against 22-year-old Al-Hassan Aiyash of Hamtramck. That follows the fatal May 6 shooting of 37-year-old Gregory Kelly of Detroit, who also was inside the gas station. Worthy saya Kelly and two other men inside the gas station repeatedly pleaded with Aiyash to unlock the door and let them out. She says Aiyash pushed a security button to unlock the door, but didn’t tell the men seconds before the shooting began.