Leader of Thai opposition party that won election announces 8-party coalition plan to take power

BANGKOK (AP) — The leader of the progressive opposition party that won a stunning victory in Thailand’s national election says eight parties have agreed to form a coalition government with him as prime minister. Supporters fear his military-aligned opponents may use the unelected Senate to block them. Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat says the proposed coalition would have a total of 313 seats in the House of Representatives, a solid majority of its 500 members. But under Thailand’s Constitution, drafted under military rule after a 2014 coup, the lower house and the 250-seat Senate must vote together to select a new prime minister. All of the senators were appointed by a military junta after the coup, making it uncertain whether Sunday’s election victor will take power.

