Navy probe prompted by suicides condemns conditions at shipyard: ‘We let our people down’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy investigation triggered by a series of suicides is recommending widespread improvements in housing, food, parking and internet for sailors, as well as changes to mental health and other personnel programs. The much-anticipated report amounts to a sweeping condemnation of living and working conditions at naval shipyards. The inquiry concluded that several suicides at the Newport News shipyard in Virginia last year were not connected or caused by any one issue. But the deaths brought to light pervasive problems and poor living conditions, particularly among young enlisted sailors doing long-term ship maintenance at that base and others around the United States.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

