New Mexico authorities describe caregivers’ torture of disabled woman who died

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says caregivers tortured a 38-year-old developmentally disabled woman before her death. Attorney General Raúl Torrez detailed the woman’s injuries during a news conference Thursday, saying she died after being found in the back of a van as the caregivers tried to take her to Mexico so her wounds could be treated. Three people were arrested and charged Wednesday with abuse and neglect following an investigation that began with the April stop at the U.S.-Mexico border. The case spurred a statewide review and prompted social workers to check on thousands of developmentally disabled people who receive care through a federally-funded waiver program.

