Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday. The settlement cover about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. today that are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. This has allowed the cars to be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent auto-theft outbreak across the country.

