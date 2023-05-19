Russian PM to visit Beijing as China renews criticism of Western arms sales to Ukraine

BEIJING (AP) — China says Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Beijing next week for talks, marking the latest exchange in a relationship in which Russia is becoming increasingly reliant on China for economic and diplomatic support. Meanwhile, one of Beijing’s top diplomats at the U.N. again criticized Western arms sales to Ukraine, saying it would only lead to escalation, more civilian casualties and displacement, and make it harder to obtain a ceasefire and start peace negotiations. China says it is neutral in the 15-month-old conflict, but has refused to criticize the invasion and blamed the West for provoking Moscow.

