US and allied naval commanders in Mideast transit Strait of Hormuz, in show of force against Iran
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
ABOARD THE USS PAUL HAMILTON IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ (AP) — The Mideast-based chiefs of the U.S., British and French navies have transited the Strait of Hormuz aboard an American warship. They say it is a sign of their unified approach to keep the crucial waterway open after Iran seized two oil tankers. The incredibly rare, joint trip Friday by the three navy chiefs aboard the USS Paul Hamilton, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, saw three fast boats of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard approach the vessel at one point. While the Guard kept its distance from both the Paul Hamilton and the passing British frigate HMS Lancaster, their presence showed just how tense passage for vessels can be in the Strait of Hormuz.