Estonia, Latvia plan joint purchase of German medium-range IRIS-T air defense systems

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia and Latvia are jointly planning to acquire German air defense systems for the protection of the airspace of the two NATO nations in what would be the biggest defense cooperation deal between the Baltic neighbors that border Russia, the Estonian and Latvian defense ministers said on Sunday. According to the provisional deal, deliveries of the medium-range IRIS-T SLM air defense system – manufactured by weapons maker Diehl Defence of Germany – could begin in 2025.The value of the deal and detailed information about the numbers of the system weren’t disclosed as talks with the supplier are still ongoing, defense ministries of the two countries said.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.