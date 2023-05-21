FBI, tribe’s police investigating fatal shooting of tribal member by US Border Patrol agents

AJO, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. Customs and Border Protection officials say agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a fatal shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo around 10 p.m. Thursday. They say the incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, but they haven’t released any additional information. Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in a statement Sunday that the shooting occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O’odham Nation. He identified the victim as tribal member Raymond Mattia. Meneger’s Dam is only a few miles from the U.S-Mexico border.

