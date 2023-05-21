Minneapolis to pay $700,000 settlement with family members detained while police killed their father

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has agreed to a $700,000 settlement with family members who were locked inside two squad cars when police killed their father after officers refused their offers to try and help calm him down. A federal judge ruled that officers were justified in shooting 52-year-old Chiasher Vue after he pointed a rifle at them in December 2019. But the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that this settlement will resolve a lawsuit his family filed arguing that police had illegally and unconstitutionally detained them that night. After they were locked away in police cars at the scene, family members spent hours in police interrogation rooms.

