New Madrid museum set to unveil five centuries of Spain’s royal collections

MADRID (AP) — Spain is set to unveil what is touted as one of Europe’s cultural highlights of the year with the opening in Madrid of The Royal Collections Gallery next month. The Gallery, housed in a swanky new museum, will feature master paintings, tapestries, sculptures, decorative art pieces, armory and sumptuous royal furniture collected by Spanish monarchs over five centuries. Ana de la Cueva, President of Spain’s Patrimonio Nacional body says it is the biggest museum project in Spain in decades, and also in Europe.

