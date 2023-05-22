Skip to Content
Nigeria opens Africa's biggest oil refinery as it tries to boost struggling sector

By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has opened Africa’s biggest oil refinery, with hopes it would help the country achieve self-sufficiency and become a net exporter of refined petroleum products. Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man who built the $19 billion project, said Monday that the new oil refinery “will enable us to meet not only our country’s demand but also to become a key player in Africa’s and global market.” Some analysts have called it a “game-changer” for Nigeria’s struggling oil and natural gas sector, while others say its capacity could be limited by oil theft.

