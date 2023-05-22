Why Biden is wary of using the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his administration have been searching for ways he might act unilaterally to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress can’t reach agreement to allow more federal borrowing. He’s looked at whether he might have the power to go around lawmakers by relying on the Constitution’s 14th Amendment as a last-ditch move to avert default. Biden has not ruled out using what he sees as an untested legal theory to ensure the country can meet its financial obligations if lawmakers don’t act. But the president has said he’s skeptical that it is a viable option. He’s expressed concern that such a move would get tied up in court, and the government could default anyway.

