Blinken warns rival Sudanese generals to respect latest truce or face possible sanctions

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Sudan’s rival generals to abide by the latest cease-fire or face possible sanctions. His statement came as residents reported sporadic fighting on Tuesday between the warring sides in the capital of Khartoum and a northern city. Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted in mid-April between the country’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. A new truce was announced over the weekend — the seventh attempt so far to stop the deadly violence. All previous cease-fires have been violated.In a video message posted by the U.S. Embassy on social media early Tuesday, Blinken said the fighting has been “tragic, senseless and devastating.”

