Czech government approves $2.7-billion plan to acquire 246 armoured vehicles from Sweden

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a Defense Ministry plan to acquire 246 CV90 armoured combat vehicles as part of a massive modernisation of the military amid the Russian war in Ukraine. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova says the deal to get the infantry fighting vehicles made by Sweden’s BAE Systems Hägglunds AB is worth 59.7 billion Czech crowns ($2.7 billion). Cernochova says the first CV90s should be delivered in 2026 and all of them by 2030.

