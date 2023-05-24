Elon Musk’s ‘historic’ Twitter event with Ron DeSantis struggles with technical glitches

Elon Musk’s Twitter Spaces event with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis started off with technical glitches the Twitter owner said was due to “straining” servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event. A day earlier, Musk had dubbed the event a historic first for Twitter, saying it would be “the first time something like this is happening on social media.” The event was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET but nearly 30 minutes passed with users getting kicked off, hearing microphone feedback and enduring other technical problems.

