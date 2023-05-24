Felling of historic oak tree sparks outrage in Lithuania as mayor says developer should be fined

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The mayor of Vilnius wants to fine a developer 141,000 euros for felling a healthy century-old oak tree without permission. The tree was cut down Saturday on an undeveloped plot of land in the capital of Lithuania which once considered oaks sacred. The developer said that the tree was damaging the drainage from the plot. Mayor Valdas Benkunskas insisted that no permit had been issued and said Wednesday that the developer should be fined. The removal of the tree also drew reactions from political leaders, including President Gitanas Nauseda, who said it spat in the face of the capital’s residents.

