Greece appoints judge as caretaker PM ahead of new elections

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Senior judge Ioannis Sarmas has been named as Greece’s caretaker prime minister after a general election failed to produce a new government. Sarmas, 66, will be sworn in Thursday and lead a caretaker government until a new election on June 25, according to government officials. However, the date of the next vote has not been formally declared. His appointment was announced after the conservative New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis won a landslide victory in a general election Sunday. Mitsotakis beat his left-wing opponents by 20 percentage points but failed to secure a majority. Next month’s poll will take place under an electoral system that boosts the winning party.

